Man charged with vandalizing Trump campaign signs in Shelton

Police say the 31-year-old was vandalizing signs in the White Hills section of town.

SHELTON, Conn. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of Trump campaign signs Monday.

Police say Shelton-resident Taylor Dyrek was seen in the early hours of September 25, spray painting the word "Dump" above the President's name on two signs.

Another person took a photo of Dyrek and his car and posted it on a Facebook community page.