Man charged with vandalizing Trump campaign signs in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of Trump campaign signs Monday.
Police say Shelton-resident Taylor Dyrek was seen in the early hours of September 25, spray painting the word "Dump" above the President's name on two signs.
Another person took a photo of Dyrek and his car and posted it on a Facebook community page.
Police soon contacted Dyrek and took him into custody. Dyrek is being charged with criminal mischief in the second degree and was released on bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 2.