Man charged with voyeurism in Southington

Police say they found a small camera in a store's employee bathroom.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of voyeurism with malice.

Police say they responded to the Target on Executive Boulevard where they met the store's Assets Protection. Officers were told an employee found a small motion-activated camera in Target's employees' bathroom pointed towards a toilet. The camera was found by the employee when it became unstuck from the wall and fall on the store. It was then given to management.

The small camera was found by officers in the back of the store in a single toilet handicapped bathroom accessible for men and women.

Police reviewed the recorded video on the camera's SD card to help them identify Target employee Joy Recio of Bristol as a suspect. He worked at Target for over three years and was described as a "good employee."