Man charged after dog found shot in Cromwell

The 1-year-old canine is reported to be in serious condition.

CROMWELL, Conn. — The Cromwell Police Department have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a canine Sunday morning.

According to Cromwell Police Chief Denise Lamontagne, officers responded to the Fox Meadows Condominium Complex after receiving a report of a canine who was shot with two juveniles on scene.

During an investigation, 31-year-old Bardsley Monfilston of Cromwell confessed to officers he was responsible for the shooting. Monfilston was charged with the following:

Break of Peach in the 2nd degree

Unlawful Discharge of a firearm

Risk of injury to a minor (2 counts)

Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree

Cruelty to animals and interfering with an officer

Monfilston was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Middle Superior Court on December 1st.