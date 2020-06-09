Man charged after dog found shot in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. — The Cromwell Police Department have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a canine Sunday morning.
According to Cromwell Police Chief Denise Lamontagne, officers responded to the Fox Meadows Condominium Complex after receiving a report of a canine who was shot with two juveniles on scene.
During an investigation, 31-year-old Bardsley Monfilston of Cromwell confessed to officers he was responsible for the shooting. Monfilston was charged with the following:
- Break of Peach in the 2nd degree
- Unlawful Discharge of a firearm
- Risk of injury to a minor (2 counts)
- Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree
- Cruelty to animals and interfering with an officer
Monfilston was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Middle Superior Court on December 1st.
The 1-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer is currently in critical condition.