Man found guilty in 2019 Hartford murder

According to evidence in the trial, John Bolton fatally shot Carl Spence during an argument in an apartment.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man has been found guilty in the murder of Carl Spence in January 2019 in Hartford.

John Bolton was found guilty on Thursday of the crime of Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

According to evidence presented at trial, Bolton fatally shot Spence, on January 8, 2019, during an argument in a Hartford apartment.



Police were called to 241 Laurel Street when multiple shots were fired, triggering the city’s ShotSpotter system and provoking several 9-1-1 calls from residents. Police found Spence, 29, of Hartford, dead from two gunshot wounds.

Bolton was arrested on January 28, 2019.

“We are grateful for the hard work the Hartford Police Department puts into each and every homicide case," State's Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott said. "They go above and beyond in their investigation that often involves relying on reluctant witnesses. The family endured a lot of pain and unnecessary heartache reliving these memories during the trial. It is our sincere hope that they feel justice was done today. We thank the jury members who took time out of their busy lives to give their attention to this case."

Bolton's sentencing is scheduled for April 27, 2023, in Hartford Superior Court.

