Man convicted for 2020 murder of a woman in Waterbury

According to evidence, Rachel Lerato Lerato was stabbed multiple times in the torso by Miles Johnson at the victim’s Waterbury home.

WATERBURY, Conn — A man was convicted on Thursday for the July 2020 murder of Rachel Lerato Sebetlela in Waterbury.

Miles Johnson, 24, was found guilty in Waterbury Superior Court and was convicted of Murder, Burglary in the First Degree, Tampering with Evidence, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, and Conspiracy to Commit Tampering with Evidence.

According to evidence, Lerato was stabbed multiple times in the torso by Johnson at her Waterbury home on July 10, 2020.

Months later, a hiker found the victim’s headless body wrapped in blankets and garbage bags at Black Rock State Park in Watertown on September 12, 2020. The victim’s wrists, legs, and feet were bound with duct tape.

Johnson was arrested and charged less than two weeks later along with a woman, Casandra Nazario, who was 23 at the time.

Johnson's sentencing is scheduled for July 13 in Waterbury Superior Court.

