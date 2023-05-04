New Fairfield man convicted for fatal stabbing

According to evidence introduced at trial, Patrick Griffin stabbed James Knapp in the chest during an assault at his home in New Fairfield.

DANBURY, Conn. — A man has been convicted for the 2022 fatal stabbing of James Knapp in New Fairfield on Tuesday.

Patrick Griffin, 60, of New Fairfield was found guilty of Manslaughter in the First Degree in Danbury Superior Court.

According to evidence introduced at trial, Griffin stabbed Knapp, 65, in the chest during an assault at his home in New Fairfield. Griffin was hospitalized and later arrested. He was held on a $1 million bond.

Griffin's sentencing is scheduled for July 10.

