Man convicted in 1995 murder of his daughter in New Britain

Robert Honsch was found guilty by jury in the murder of his daughter Elizabeth Honsch, 27 years after her death

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A man previously convicted for the murder of his wife was also found guilty by a jury on Thursday for the murder of his daughter in New Britain in 1995.

Robert Honsch has been in prison in Massachusetts after a 2017 conviction in the death of his wife, Marcia Honsch, who was found in the Massachusetts Tolland State Forest on October 6, 1995.

Honsch was convicted of shooting and killing his daughter, Elizabeth Honsch. In September 1995, an unidentified woman was found shot in the head and wrapped in sleeping bags and garbage bags in a parking lot in New Britain. It wasn't until 2014 that evidence led to the identification of the victims as Elizabeth Honsch, daughter of Robert Honsch, and Marcia Honsch, Honsch's wife.

DNA and fingerprint evidence led to connecting Honsch to the murder of his daughter, officials said.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 15, 2022.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

