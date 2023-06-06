Man in critical condition following stabbing in Hartford, suspect in custody

The incident happened in the area of 187 Babcock Street.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon, and police have a suspect in custody.

Hartford police said at 12:07 p.m., patrol officers responded to the area of 187 Babcock Street on a report of a man bleeding. Officers found the man who had an apparent stab wound. He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was listed in critical/unstable condition.

A person of interest was found and has been detained. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

