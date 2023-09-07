Hartford shooting leaves man in critical condition

Hartford police said the shooting happened on Franklin Avenue.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford on Thursday evening.

Hartford police said officers responded at 6:42 p.m. to the area of 227 Franklin Avenue on a citizen caller reporting a shooting. Upon arrival, a victim was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, a man in his thirties, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

