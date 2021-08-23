Man dies, dog injured following reported shooting incident in Waterbury: police

Police say the man was taken to the hospital with several gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries. The dog was shot in the face and was taken to a veterinarian.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man was killed and a dog was injured reported shooting incidents in Waterbury on Monday.

Police said they responded to a shots-fired incident in the area of Arch Street around 3:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they were told by dispatch a dog inside the home was shot.

The dog was shot in the face and was taken to Mattatuck Animal Hospital for treatment, police said.

While investigating at the scene, dispatch told officers a man was then dropped off at the Waterbury Hospital entrance and was suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police said the unknown vehicle that dropped the man off at the hospital left quickly. The man succumbed to his injuries.

Police added it was not immediately clear if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Waterbury Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

