PD: Man dies in Vernon hit and run

VERNON, Conn. — Police are investigating a deadly hit and run Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene in front of 151 Phoenix Street around 3 PM. The man involved was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no description of the crash and it is believed the person involved fled the area.

The man's identity has not been released by police. A team of investigators is working to gather information on the incident. It was learned later the man was a resident of Vernon. Phoenix Street will be closed for several hours as officers investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon Police at 860-872-9126. Callers can remain anonymous.

