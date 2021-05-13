Man dies in Waterbury shooting

Police say an officer found a man in the area of Chestnut Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the head area. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man has not been released yet by police.

Police say the investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

