Man and dog shot inside home in Bridgeport: Police

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — A man and his dog were shot inside his home at the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue late Monday night.

The dog was taken to the vet by other family members and its condition is unknown.

The dog was taken to the vet by other family members and its condition is unknown.

Police responded to the scene and said they found at least three cars struck by gunfire within the Trumbull Gardens Housing Complex. Police added they also found "bullet projectiles" that entered at least occupied apartments and a large number of shell casings were found at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 203-581-5231 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

