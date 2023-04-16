Man charged with murder after stabbing New Britain woman to death: Police

Police said the man walked into the department and stated his girlfriend, who he stabbed, was in the car outside.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man faces a murder charge after police said he stabbed his girlfriend to death.

According to officials, 52-year-old Pedro Grajalez walked into the Hartford Police Department just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Grajalez walked up to the officers working the front desk and stated he had just stabbed his girlfriend, 57-year-old Nilda Rivera of New Britain. Grajalez then said that Rivera was in his vehicle which was parked just outside of the police department.

Officers at the front desk secured Grajalez as others rushed to the vehicle where they found Rivera suffering multiple injuries.

Officials said that the officers gave Rivera medical care in order to keep her alive until EMS could arrive. She was then rushed to St. Francis Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the stabbing happened in the area of Murphy Road.

Grajalez was charged with murder and was initially held on a bond of $1.5 million.

Grajalez was seen in court on Monday, where he was represented by a public defender. According to the court, Grajalez has 15 prior convictions for burglary along with other drug and larceny convictions that date back to 1994. Grajalez also reportedly has an arrest record in Puerto Rico, but details were not shared at this time.

The state said that Grajalez's murder of Rivera was premeditated and the judge agreed that the bail should be set to $3 million.

Grajalez's next court date is May 15.

