Man evades capture after police pursuit in Wethersfield: Police

The suspect was found to have an existing warrant on his record.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — A man who is suspected to have shoplifted a CVS on Thursday in Wethersfield has evaded a police pursuit after it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant.

Police said at 2:18 p.m., the Wethersfield Police Department responded to a report of a shoplifting incident at CVS at 1078 Silas Denae highway.

During the investigation, the suspect, Ryan Burton, 37, was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant for Failure to appear in the 2nd Degree and was able to escape police custody.

Police said Burton was last seen fleeing in the area of Middletown Avenue and Mill Street. Rocky Hill police, East Hartford police K-9s, Connecticut State Police and CSP Trooper One responded to the scene but Burton escaped capture.

This is an ongoing investigation but there is no perceived threat to the public.

The public is asked to contact the Wethersfield Police Department at (860)721-2900 regarding any information regarding Burton’s whereabouts.

