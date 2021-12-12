Man who evades crash scene, assaults K-9 had several illegal weapons in car: State Police

Police used a taser and then the man was placed into custody.

PRESTON, Conn — A Norwalk man is facing over a dozen charges after leaving the scene of a crash, assaulting a responding K-9 and possessing several illegal firearms in Preston early Sunday morning, according to Connecticut State Police.

At around 5 a.m., troopers responded to the intersection of Route 12 and Route 2A for a report of a car that crashed into a guardrail.

Emergency medical service crews saw the 25-year-old driver had a handgun. Troopers said he began to walk away from the scene and into the woods.

A Montville police officer arrived on scene and the man allegedly pointed his firearm at the officer, according to state police.

The officer drew his firearm and the man ran deeper into the woods, troopers said.

The Montville police officer then sent his K-9 into the woods, and state police said the K-9 was able to latch onto his leg. The man then punched the K-9 several times and gouged at the dog's eyes.

Police used a taser and then the man was placed into custody.

After searching the vehicle, police found a loaded high capacity magazine, a .38 Special Revolver, and a Glock 9mm were located. Police discovered both the .38 Special Revolver and the Glock 9mm were stolen out of Bridgeport.

The man is facing 14 charges and bond is set at $250,000. Some of those charges include operating under the influence, cruelty to animals, interfering with police, stealing a firearm, and several criminal possession charges.

