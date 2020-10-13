x
Man arrested, facing charges in Bridgeport homicide

Police say the 23-year-old confessed to killing another man on September 27th.
Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police arrested a man Monday in connection to a homicide that took place on 90 Worth Street back in September. 

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Jarrel Baker of Bridgeport. During the arrest, police recovered a handgun that was on Baker. Police say he confessed to using that gun to murder Daron Jones over an ongoing feud with an associate of Jones. 

Baker is facing the following charges:

- Possession of a handgun

- Murder

- Criminal Possession of a firearm

- Carrying a pistol without a permit

He is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond. Multiple agencies including Tactical Narcotics Team, under Lieutenant Cummings, and Sergeant Paoletti helped in the arrest. 

