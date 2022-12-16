Hartford man found guilty in 2019 murder

In the trial, it was revealed Antoine Keaton had personal animosity towards the victim from a previous incident and shot the victim six times.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford jury has found a man guilty in the 2019 murder of 28-year-old Anthony Wright.

Antoine Keaton, 30, was found guilty of murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

Keaton’s conviction on December 13, 2022 stems from the shooting death of Wright, who was shot multiple times at close range on Main Street in Hartford on July 12, 2019.

According to evidence, Keaton had personal animosity towards Wright from a previous incident. On that particular day, the defendant walked past the victim, turned around and shot him six times in the chest and back.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Keaton's sentencing is scheduled for February 15, 2023, back in Hartford Superior Court.

