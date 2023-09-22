Man found guilty in 2019 Hartford murder

Joseph Thorpe, 30, of Hartford, shot Roberto Vargas in the back as he ran away from him after selling drugs to the victim that night.

HARTFORD, Conn — *Editors note: The video above was published in 2019 when the incident occurred*

A man has been found guilty of the fatal shooting of Roberto Vargas, 23, in Hartford in 2019.

A jury in Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday found Joseph Thorpe, 30, of Hartford, guilty of the crime of Murder.

According to evidence, in the early morning hours of August 3, 2019, the City of Hartford’s Shot Spotter system detected gunfire in an area of Farmington Avenue. Officers went to the area and found Vargas, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, witnesses provided information that led to Thorpe’s arrest. When questioned by police, Thorpe admitted to selling drugs to the victim that night. Evidence showed Vargas was shot in the back as he ran away from the defendant. The handgun the defendant used was never recovered by police.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 22, 2023.

