Man found guilty for 2020 murder of man in Meriden

Davis Omar Roman Villanueva was found guilty of murder in the death of Casey Schoonover.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The man accused of shooting and killing a man in Meriden in October 2020 has been found guilty, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Davis Omar Roman Villanueva – who was taken into custody in Puerto Rico just days after the killing of Casey Schoonover on Oct. 4, 2020 – was found guilty of murder and carrying a pistol without a permit on Thursday.

According to prosecutors, police were called to the area of Foster Court that day and found Schooner with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An arrest warrant was secured for Roman Villanueva and with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals and the Aguadilla Police Department, he was arrested in Puerto Rico days after the shooting.

Roman Villanueva was extradited from Puerto Rico in December 2020.

New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle Jr. thanked the Aguadilla Police Department in Puerto Rico for their cooperation and assistance.

“While we know nothing can be done to take away the pain felt by Casey Schoonover’s loved ones, we hope this verdict helps to bring them some closure,” he said in a statement.

Roman Villanueva was also convicted of criminal possession of a firearm.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 1 at New Haven Superior Court.

