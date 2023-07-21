Man found guilty in 2022 murder of Waterbury woman

According to evidence introduced at trial, Robinson was jealous of a man who had said hello to his girlfriend on a previous occasion. On the morning of April 9, 2022, Robinson had an argument with this man and his friends. In response to that argument, he recruited two of his associates to find and shoot the man and his friends. During the afternoon hours of April 9, 2022, the defendant and his two associates found the car that was their target parked on Orange Street in Waterbury. They left their vehicle and fired 22 bullets at the targeted car. All bullets missed the intended target. Instead, Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi, 56, was fatally struck by the gunfire while she was ironing in her home. Another innocent victim of the shooting was wounded and later recovered.