Man found shot dead off of I-91 in Windsor Locks

The man was discovered in a car off of Exit 42

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — State Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a major highway offramp.

Police say that at approximately 7:35 PM, Troop H Hartford received a report of an unresponsive male on the I-91 Northbound Exit 42 off-ramp in Windsor Locks. State Police say responding Troopers located an adult male, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, on the off-ramp. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Central District Major Crime Unit was requested and is responding to the scene.