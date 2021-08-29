Man found shot dead off of I-91 in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — State Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a major highway offramp.
Police say that at approximately 7:35 PM, Troop H Hartford received a report of an unresponsive male on the I-91 Northbound Exit 42 off-ramp in Windsor Locks. State Police say responding Troopers located an adult male, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, on the off-ramp. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Central District Major Crime Unit was requested and is responding to the scene.
Exit 42 is closed at this time, but travel lanes on I-91 are open. Police are asking that anyone traveling in the area use alternate routes.