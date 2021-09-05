Man found shot near the Aetna in Hartford

A car with gunfire damage was nearby

A man was found shot near the Aetna home office early Sunday morning according to police.

Around 4:20 a.m., Hartford Police officers were called to the area of 85 Sigourney Street on a Shot Spotter activation.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle with gunfire damage and a victim with several gunshot wounds nearby. The victim, a male in his twenties, was taken to an area hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The crime scene is located across from the west side of the Aetna home office.

