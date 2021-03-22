x
Man found suffering from gunshot wound after officers respond to burglary in Waterbury

Police say they responded to a home on Highland Avenue and found a man nearby. The man is in critical but the injuries are not life-threatening.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police responded to a home on Highland Avenue on Monday afternoon for a reported burglary. 

Officers found a man in the area of West Main Street at Highland Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The man was taken to the local hospital for treatment. Police say he is in critical condition but his injuries are not life-threatening. 

The person inside the home was not injured. 

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941. 

