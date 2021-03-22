Man found suffering from gunshot wound after officers respond to burglary in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police responded to a home on Highland Avenue on Monday afternoon for a reported burglary.
Officers found a man in the area of West Main Street at Highland Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to the local hospital for treatment. Police say he is in critical condition but his injuries are not life-threatening.
The person inside the home was not injured.
The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941.
-----------------
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.