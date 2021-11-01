Man takes out gun during fight with parent in trick-or-treating neighborhood: Enfield PD

Police said parents confronted Robert Corey (20) before a physical fight between him and one of the parents took place.

ENFIELD, Conn. — A 20-year-old is facing charges after taking a gun out during a fight between a parent while neighbors were trick-or-treating Sunday evening, officials said.

Police were told Robert Corey was driving a Saturn while on Silver Lane in Enfield, and allegedly nearly hit children who were trick-or-treating with the car.

Corey took out a handgun, according to police, which caused parents and kids to run from the scene.

Corey is alleged to have "racked a round" with the pistol, police said, and held the handgun over his head.

Police lolcated Corey, and recovered a loaded Glock 9 mm pistol containing 15 rounds.

Corey was charged with numerous weapons and narcotics violations. He was held on a $50,000 bond and was arraigned in court Monday.

