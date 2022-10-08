x
Crime

Police investigating shooting in Hartford that left a man hospitalized

The victim was listed as in critical but stable condition at an area hospital.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was hospitalized after being shot multiple time in Hartford on Saturday, 

Hartford police said at approximately 3:25 p.m., officers responded to the area of 53 Nepaug street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, a victim was located. The victim, a male in his thirties was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he was listed in critical, but stable condition.

 Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and have assumed the investigation. 

This investigation is ongoing and anyone wit information in this case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

