Man hospitalized with gunshot wound, Hartford police say

Police said the victim – who has not been identified – was transported to an area hospital for treatment via a private vehicle.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was hospitalized early Monday after he was shot in the stomach, police said.

Officers said they responded to the area of 64 Adams St. just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday to a report of a man shot.

Police said the victim – who has not been identified – was transported to an area hospital for treatment via a private vehicle.

The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound in the stomach, is said to be in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating. Additional information was not immediately available.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is

asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.