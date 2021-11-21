Victim in critical condition after Waterbury shooting

35-year-old man taken to the hospital with gunshot wound to chest

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left a man in critical condition.

Police said at 1:29 a.m., they were called to the area of Brook Street on a weapons complaint and a short time later were notified that a victim had just been dropped off at St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to his chest. Police said the man is 35-years-old and is currently considered to be in critical condition. Police located a crime scene where the shooting incident occurred on Brook St.

This incident remains an active investigation and anyone with information is requested to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941. There is no further information available at this time.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.