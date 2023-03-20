Man in faces serious injuries in hit and run: Waterbury police

The 61-year-old pedestrian is in stable condition with serious injuries

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 61-year-old man is being treated at a local hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car that fled the scene last Monday evening.

The pedestrian is considered to be in stable condition but the Waterbury Police Department continues to investigate the incident that occurred in the area of North Main Street and King Street on March 13 at 8:53 p.m.

Police said the vehicle in question fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers identified the vehicle that struck the victim as a blue SUV, and appears to be a Chevrolet Equinox, and should have a dent on the front hood.

The Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is currently investigating this incident and is looking for information on the SUV and the driver.

Anyone with information on this incident or the striking vehicle is requested to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975 or Crime Stoppers anonymous Tip Line at (203) 755-1234

