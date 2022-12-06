Hartford police investigate shooting, man in critical condition

The man, believed to be in his 40s, is listed in critical condition, according to police.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating after a man was sent to the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, is listed in critical condition, according to police.

At around 9:30 p.m., Hartford police responded to the area of 45 Clifford Street on two separate ShotSpotter activations.

Police said when the officers were on the scene, a victim arrived at an area hospital.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

