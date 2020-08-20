Man killed in Meriden shooting

Witnesses told police the man was shot and then hit by a car. The shooting happened in the are of Olive Street.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man was shot and killed Wednesday in the area of Olive Street.

Police said they arrived on the scene around 7:30 pm to find a 24-year-old man lying in the road. The man had been shot several times and appeared to be suffering from other injuries. Witnesses told officers he was shot and hit by a car.

The man, later identified as Sammy Ortiz of Meriden, was transported to the hospital and later died of his injuries.

The investigation revealed a dark-colored sedan drove up to the victim and struck him from behind. Gunshots were heard and witnesses told police the car sped away east on Olive Street. Police said it appeared two men were in the car but there were no clothing descriptions given at the time.

Police are looking for any video that may have been recorded by home security systems and anyone else who saw the incident to call them or the anonymous tip line.

Any information can be directed to Detective Jon Femia. He can be reached at jfemia@meridenct.gov or 203-630-6219 or contacting the Tip Lines MAJOR CRIMES TIPS Telephone at 203-630-6253 or E-Mail: mpdtips@meridenct.gov.