Man killed in Waterbury shooting identified

The man had recently moved to Waterbury from New York

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man who was found dead by officers Thursday night after they responded to a shots fired complaint has been identified.

Police said James David Smith, 26, of Waterbury, died at the scene. Smith recently moved to Waterbury from New York.

Police say officers responded to the area of Chestnut Avenue and found Smith suffering from a gunshot to the head.

Police say the investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

