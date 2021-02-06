Man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old Makhi Buckly in Hartford

Jaquan Graham, 19, was initially arrested on gun charges in relation to the fatal shooting.

One of the men arrested for the Memorial Day killing of 19-year-old Makhi Buckly in Hartford has now been charged with his murder, police announced Wednesday.

Jaquan Graham, who turned 19 on Sunday, was initially arrested on gun charges in relation to the fatal shooting in the area of 152 Amherst Street. On Wednesday, police announced the charges were elevated to murder.

He was arraigned and is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 3:45 p.m. and found a man in the driveway of a house with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man – later identified as Buckly – was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At the time, police said the attack was targeted.

Days later, police arrested Graham, as well as Omari Barrett and Tyrese Duckworth, both of Hartford. At the time all three were facing firearm charges but had not been charged with Buckly’s death.

Police said the investigation by the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions found probable cause to charge Graham with murder. It was not immediately clear if Barrett or Duckworth's charges would be elevated.

Buckly was the grandson of local anti-violence advocate Carl Hardrick.

