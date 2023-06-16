Out on $1 million bond for murder, a man was arrested on threatening incident at Southington bar, say police

The murder case happened in 2020 in Meriden.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Police arrested a man Thursday on charges he pulled a gun on the staff of a local bar. The suspect is out on $1 million bail for a 2020 murder in Meriden.

Brandon Anthony Ramos, 24, of West Haven, was charged with Threatening in the First Degree, Interfering with an Officer, Reckless Endangerment, and Engaging in a Pursuit. He was held on a $250,000 bond.

Early Thursday, at 12:15 am, officers were called to 75 Center St. for a report that a man was brandishing a firearm toward bar staff.

Before officers arrived, the suspect and another man took off in a black BMW sedan. Officers found the car on Bristol Street and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect’s vehicle refused to stop; officers deployed Stop Sticks causing damage to a tire; however, the vehicle continued and fled southbound towards Plantsville Center, evading police.

Witnesses at the bar said a brief verbal argument occurred between bar patrons and the two men, resulting in one of the men pulling a black handgun from his rear waistband and pointing it at the two victims. The two men then immediately left the bar and took off in their vehicle.

Southington Police identified one of the men as Ramos and were able to secure search warrants for both Ramos’ vehicle and his residence, along with an Arrest Warrant. Ramos into custody on Friday without incident, at his residence.

Police said Ramos is currently released on a $1 million dollar bond for charges stemming from a 2021 murder in Meriden, along with other pending cases.

In addition to charges for the Southington incident, Ramos now has an additional warrant, charging him with violation of the condition of release out of Meriden.

Jyineez Cruz, 20, of Meriden was shot behind 85 W. Main Street on August 22, 2021, according to the Stanford Advocate.

Ramos will be scheduled to appear in New Britain court.

