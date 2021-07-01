Man pleads guilty to homicide charges in the death of his step-brother

Coolidge pled guilty to charges of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree strangulation and first-degree violation of a protective order

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A man pled guilty Tuesday in the death of his step-brother in 2019.

Keith T. Coolidge pled guilty to charges of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree strangulation and first-degree violation of a protective order.

Police found Coolidge's half-brother, named Keith Calvin Coolidge, unresponsive inside a trailer on December 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said that a fight began between the two brothers which led to Keith Calvin's death.

On the morning of February 28, 2020 police made contact with Coolidge at the court house in Danielson. Coolidge was already in police custody for violating a protective order. Police served a warrant and charged him with manslaughter in the second degree and strangulation in the first degree.

The officer of the medical examiner determined that Keith Calvin died due to compression of the neck.

