Man remains hospitalized after being struck by car in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 67-year-old man remains in the hospital Saturday, after being struck by a car.

On October 22, Police responded to Wolcott Street on calls of a crash involving a person. The suspect car was traveling northbound on Wolcott Street and struck the man who was crossing while pushing a shopping cart. The crash happened near the area of the "Pep Boys Auto Parts" of the street.

The car did not stop and continue to drive northbound on Wolcott Street with the person still on the hood. When the car turned right, the person rolled off the hood and into the road. The car continued on Pritchard Road towards Stillson Road.

Below is a picture of the suspected car after it hit the man and drove away:

The man was found unconscious and unresponsive on the scene. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and as of Saturday, remains there. Police say he suffered serious injuries to his head and legs.