Naugatuck police K9 finds suspect who ran from 2-car crash

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A man was arrested after he ran off from the scene of a two-car crash and had to be tracked down by a K9, Naugatuck police said. During the search, police were initially concerned a child was involved.

Police responded during the day Friday to a two-car crash in the area of Prospect Street and Union Street. Responding officers found heavy damage to the front of an unoccupied Toyota Camry. The driver, identified as 26-year-old Austin Cyr, and any potential passengers of the vehicle were not at the scene when police arrived, police said.

There were no reported injuries in the crash.

Police noticed a child's car seat in the back of the car, and witnesses told police they saw the driver remove something from the back of the car as he left the scene.

Additional officers responded to search for Cyr and a potential child. Police found a dog tied to a fence behind a home in the area. Police determined the dog belongs to Cyr's mother, and that Cyr took the dog out of the car, not a child.

Officers and K9 Tommy tracked down Cyr outside of a home near the south side of Prospect Street. They found him hidden under a tarp and inside a large plastic garbage bin.

Police released footage of the investigation below.

Cyr was taken into custody and was charged with evading responsibility and following too closely. He was also processed for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. He was held on a combined $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

