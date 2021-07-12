Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Hamden convenience store shootout with police

Kwaun Cole pled guilty for his involvement in the shootout back in June. He will also serve five years of special parole.

HAMDEN, Conn — A New Haven man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty for his involvement in a 2018 Hamden shootout with police.

On January 24, 2018, a police officer was on patrol around State Street and Ridge Road. While stopped at a traffic light, he saw a person running across the parking lot of Krauszer's Food Store at State Street. The person was gesturing, trying to get the officer's attention. He told the officer a robbery was underway inside the store.

Moments later, the officer rushed into the store.

He saw 34-year-old Kwaun Cole, wearing a black mask standing inside. When Cole saw the officer, he pointed his handgun at him and fired. The officer was able to go into cover. Cole kept shooting at the officer who started to fire back. Cole then fled the store.

State officials said Cole was found hiding under a car in a driveway. Cole had injuries to his right hand and fingers. The DCJ added he had a “through and through” gunshot wound to his torso.

Cole was taken to the hospital for his wounds, treated, and then released.

An investigation by the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad and the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office found the involved officer's use of force was in defense of himself and others at the store.

According to the CT's Division of Justice Officials, Cole will also serve five years special parole.

