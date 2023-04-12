Man sentenced 45 years for 2005 Hartford murder

Officers determined that Dante Davis was standing in front of a house with her boyfriend and others when shooters opened fire.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for the 2005 murder of Dante Davis in Hartford.

Brandon Jones, 35, of Bristol was sentenced on Wednesday by Judge Carl J. Schuman.

On December 12, 2022 Jones was found guilty of the Murder. According to evidence at trial, Hartford police received a complaint of a woman shot at 131 Martin Street in Hartford at 11:08 p.m. on June 21, 2005. Responding officers determined that Davis, age 21, was standing in front of that location with her boyfriend and others when armed assailants opened fire in the area. Davis was struck in the head by the gunfire and was transported to the hospital prior to police arrival. Davis later died of her wounds.

The murder remained unsolved until March 2022, when Jones and three other people were charged in connection with the case following a joint investigation by the Cold Case Unit of the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney, the Hartford State’s Attorney’s Office and the Hartford Police Department. The investigation included following up on dozens of tips, conducting numerous witness interviews, and the examination of cellphone records, as well as an extensive Grand Jury Investigation.

“The defendant in this case was brought to justice, punished for killing an innocent woman whose family and friends suffered an unimaginable loss, all because of senseless gang and gun violence,” Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Fahey said. “A disposition in this case is meaningful, as well, to the members of the Cold Case Unit because they never forgot Ms. Davis and the loved ones who lost her too soon.”

