Man sentenced for role in attempted robbery at New Haven restaurant

Treizy Lopez, 25 of New Haven was sentenced Monday to 108 months in prison and three years of supervised release for his role in an attempted robbery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release for his role in an attempted robbery, where he shot an employee, in a New Haven restaurant in April 2015.

According to court documents and statements made in court, the suspect, Treizy Lopez, 25 of New Haven, Tythrone Ford and another man went to the Smokin' Wings restaurant on Congress Avenue in New Haven. They demanded money at gun point. Lopez discharged a firearm and shot a woman employee in the stomach.

All three men fled the scene. Responding New Haven Police located a .22 caliber revolver in a trashcan nearby.

Documents state that about eight hours before the Smokin' Wings robbery, Lopez, Ford and another man traveled to Bridgeport together where they attempted to rob Sapiaos Market and shot and killed the owner, Jose Salgado. Ford waited in a car outside during the attempted robbery. After the murder, all three men traveled to New Haven together where, hours later, the gunpoint robbery took place at Smokin' Wings.

Forensic analysis of the revolver found in the trash can in New Haven and projectiles collected from the scene of both attempted robberies revealed that the gun was used in both shootings. DNA collected from the gun revealed that both Lopez and Ford possessed the gun.

Lopez has been detained since his arrest on Dec. 12, 2019 related to the Smokin' Wings robbery .

On September 23, 2021, Lopez pleaded guilty to one count of attempted interference with commerce by robbery.

In March 2018, Lopez was found guilty of first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit first degree robbery for his role in the Sapiaos Market robbery and homicide. On August 16, 2018, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for those offenses.

The judge ordered Lopez to begin serving his federal sentence after he completes his state sentence.

Ford pleaded guilty to attempted interference with commerce by robbery for his role in the Smokin’ Wings robbery. On March 15, 2022, was sentenced to 110 months of imprisonment for that offense. Ford was not charged in relation to the Sapiaos Market robbery.

