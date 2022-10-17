Avon man sentenced to federal prison for child exploitation

Michael Ferro, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography.

AVON, Connecticut — An Avon man was sentenced to 108 months of imprisonment followed by nine years of supervised release for a child exploitation offense.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on August 18, 2021, 38-year-old Michael Ferro was using the Kik social media application and began talking in a Kik group with an FBI Online Covert Employee who was posing as a father of a 12-year-old girl.

After Ferro had determined that the OCE was engaging in sexual activity with his "daughter," Ferro sent the OCE an explicit photo of a child. Ferro stated he wanted to engage in activities with the agent's "daughter".

After the identity of Ferro was confirmed, investigators traveled to his Avon home on the evening of August 18. Ferro was informed of the investigation and his phone was seized.

On September 29, 2021, Ferro was arrested on a criminal complaint. On March 1, 2022, he pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography.

Ferro is currently detained.

This prosecution is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood Initiative, which is aimed at protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.