Connecticut man sentenced to federal prison for gun offense

Lamain Heard, 33, was sentenced to three years in federal prison.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Bridgeport man was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for a federal gun offense.

Lamain Heard, 33, has been detained since his arrest on Jan. 21, 2022. On June 2, 2022, he plead guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.

Officials said that on June 15, 2021 the FBI’s Bridgeport Safe Streets Task Force and Bridgeport Police Department was investigating gang-related violence and the potential for a retaliation shooting when they attempted to stop a car in Bridgeport.

Police cars had activated their lights and sirens, and officers exiting the cars wore vests bearing the letters “FBI” and “POLICE.” Instead of coming to a stop, the car drove at the officers and their cars, crashing into three different officers’ cars and into a driver.

One officer fired into the car as it headed toward the officer, which caused the car to veer into another police car and then crash into a pole.

Heard was a passenger in the car. He allegedly dropped a semiautomatic pistol in the car and then attempted to flee the scene before he was arrested. Forensic analysis of the firearm revealed that it contained Heard’s DNA.

Heard was previously convicted of a felony offense and he allegedly attended a Project Safe Neighborhoods presentation at which he was informed that a felon caught with a firearm could be prosecuted in federal court.

The driver of the car has been with assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers, and is awaiting trial.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.