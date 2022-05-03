Hartford man sentenced to life for triple murder of Griswold couple, adult son

In January a jury in New London found Sergio Correa, of Hartford, guilty of 13 charges including murder with special circumstances

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Sergio Correa was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 105 years Tuesday after being convicted in one of the state’s most vicious crimes in recent memory — the 2017 fatal beatings of a Griswold couple and the stabbing death of their adult son.

A state jury in New London found Sergio Correa, of Hartford, guilty in December of 13 charges including murder with special circumstances, which carries up to life in prison without the possibility of release.

Janet Lindquist, 61, and Kenneth Lindquist, 56, were dead at the scene of the house fire in December 2017. On May 5, 2018, state police found human remains in the woods near the same area of the house fire. Those remains were later identified by officials as Matthew Lindquist. The Office of the Chief State's Medical Examiner said Matthew died of multiple stab wounds of the head, torso, and extremities. His death was ruled a homicide.

Prosecutors say Matthew Lundquist made a deal with Correa to trade his parents' guns for drugs and cash.

Correa's sister pleaded guilty last May for her role in the killings.

