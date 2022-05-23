Man sets car on fire and violates protective order

Gerol Francilme was charged with two counts of Violation of a Protective Order, Arson in the third degree, and criminal mischief in the first degree.

MILFORD, Conn. — The Milford Fire Department extinguished a car fire on Sunday. Video footage showed a man setting the car on fire.

The police and fire departments received a report of a car on fire on High Street. When they arrived, the engine block, hood, front bumper, tires, and front fender of the vehicle were ablaze.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and noted the fire looked suspicious because it had started outside of the car.

Video surveillance showed a man wearing a mask and carrying a water bottle approaching the car. The suspect then poured liquid on the front hood of the car and lit a match causing a fire, police said. The suspect then takes the plastic water bottle and walks away.

Police said the male in the video was later identified as Gerol Francilme, a 57-year-old homeless man. Francilme was located at the home of the woman to who the car belonged.

That woman also has an active order of protection against Francilme.

Francilme was charged with two counts of Violation of a Protective Order, Arson in the third degree, and criminal mischief in the first degree. He was held on a $250,00 bond and was arraigned at Milford Court on Monday.

