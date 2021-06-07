x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Crime

Man dies as a result of a gunshot wound in Litchfield: Police

Connecticut State Police say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot. Police added a "subject" provided them with a brief statement.
Credit: FOX61

LITCHFIELD, Conn. — Connecticut State Police held a press conference on Monday evening revealing troopers are investigating a homicide in the area of West Street. 

Police said troopers responded to the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He later succumbed to his injuries. 

The area being investigated on West Street was near Cramer & Anderson Attorneys at Law. Police did say a party associated with the law office was involved but it was unclear who specifically. 

During the press conference, State Police said the person responsible for the shooting has been identified by is not being called a suspect and is referring to the person as a "subject." 

Police said the investigation is still in its early stages and could not release a lot of information. Police added that at least one shot was the fire. 

The identities of the shooter and victim have not been released by police. 

This is a developing story.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

 