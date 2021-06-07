Man dies as a result of a gunshot wound in Litchfield: Police

Connecticut State Police say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot. Police added a "subject" provided them with a brief statement.

LITCHFIELD, Conn. — Connecticut State Police held a press conference on Monday evening revealing troopers are investigating a homicide in the area of West Street.

Police said troopers responded to the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The area being investigated on West Street was near Cramer & Anderson Attorneys at Law. Police did say a party associated with the law office was involved but it was unclear who specifically.

During the press conference, State Police said the person responsible for the shooting has been identified by is not being called a suspect and is referring to the person as a "subject."

Police said the investigation is still in its early stages and could not release a lot of information. Police added that at least one shot was the fire.

The identities of the shooter and victim have not been released by police.

State police say the person responsible for the shooting has been identified but is not facing charges at this point and is not being called a suspect. Circumstances regarding the shooting are under investigation. @FOX61News — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) June 8, 2021

This is a developing story.

