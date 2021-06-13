Man shot and killed in Shelton hotel parking lot

The man was found at the Marriot Residence Inn

SHELTON, Conn. — Police are investigating a homicide at a local hotel Saturday night.

Authorities said at 11:33 p.m., emergency crews were called to the Marriott Residence Inn, 1001 Bridgeport Avenue, for a report that a man was shot in the parking lot. Personnel arrived and located the man who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the victim was a 23 years old man from Bridgeport.

His identity has not been released.

Shelton Detectives and the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Squad are conducting the investigation. Officials from the Milford State’s Attorney’s Office also responded to assist with the investigation.

Out of state GMC SUV in the back hotel parking lot in Shelton near where 23 YO Bridgeport man found shot on the ground (suv w/door ajar & surrounded by yellow evidence markers) just towed from Residence Inn Marriott on Bridgeport Avenue ⁦@FOX61News⁩ pic.twitter.com/yyTpBslGvN — Jill Konopka (@jillkonopka) June 13, 2021

Closer angle at Marriott Residence Inn in Shelton where police say a 23 YO man from Bridgeport was found shot in parking lot late Saturday night. More than a dozen evidence markers on the ground around that Silver GMC (driver side door open) w/Mass plates ⁦@FOX61News⁩ pic.twitter.com/NYVhrEi7LB — Jill Konopka (@jillkonopka) June 13, 2021

