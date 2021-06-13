Man shot and killed in Shelton hotel parking lot

SHELTON, Conn. — Police are investigating a homicide at a local hotel Saturday night.
Authorities said at 11:33 p.m., emergency crews were called to the Marriott Residence Inn, 1001 Bridgeport Avenue, for a report that a man was shot in the parking lot. Personnel arrived and located the man who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the victim was a 23 years old man from Bridgeport.
His identity has not been released.
Shelton Detectives and the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Squad are conducting the investigation. Officials from the Milford State’s Attorney’s Office also responded to assist with the investigation.
