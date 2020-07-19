Man shot and killed on Chase Avenue in Waterbury

Police releasing limited information at this time; suspect reportedly fled in dark SUV.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Police are investigating a homicide this Saturday evening.

In a release, they that at 7:16 p.m., officers were called to the area of Cooke Street and Chase Avenue for a report of gunshots, and of someone hit by gunfire. The suspect was reported to have fled the area in a dark SUV.

In a parking lot near 577 Chase Avenue, police found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to Waterbury Hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The identity of the victim is pending confirmation by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Connecticut and notification to the next of kin.