Man shot in Hartford after minor crash

Police said they received a report of shots fired in the area of the Flatbush Avenue exit from Interstate 84 shortly before midnight.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was shot after a minor crash in Hartford last Saturday.

As police arrived on the scene, a man arrived at an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was shot after being involved in a minor crash.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

