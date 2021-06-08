Man wounded in shooting in New Haven: police

Police received multiple 911 calls of a person being shot on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded Monday night.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls around 6:40 p.m. of a person being shot on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, between Whalley Avenue and Argonne Street.

Officers arriving on the scene found a 51-year-old New Haven man suffering from a gunshot wound. American Medical Response took the man to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and listed in stable condition.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

