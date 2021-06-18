Man shot in the head while driving in Hamden: Police

Police say the man was from Georgia and was shot in the head, leg, and shoulder. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A 36-year-old Georgia man was shot multiple times in Hamden Thursday night.

Police say he was driving west on Cherry Ann Street and was fired at by a person in a white vehicle.

The man was shot in the head, leg, and shoulder. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries and as of the time of this writing, his condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 230-4052

